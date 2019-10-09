Matt Lauer hits back against Brooke Nevils’ rape accusations, addresses his hyped NBC firing in blistering letter

Disgraced former NBC host Matt Lauer spoke out against allegations that he raped a former co-worker in 2014 while the two were covering the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Former NBC producer Brooke Nevils levied the complaint — which, at the time, protected her privacy and did not publicly identify her — that ultimately saw Lauer fired from the network in 2017.

Nevils spoke to journalist Ronan Farrow in an interview for his forthcoming book, “Catch and Kill,” in which she said she was the woman Lauer allegedly anally raped during the Sochi trip, Variety reported. She also admitted that she continued to have a consensual sexual affair with him after the alleged attack.

In a lengthy letter published by Variety, Lauer expressed his own disgust, saying he is being falsely accused of rape.

Lauer addressed the allegations head-on, calling them "outrageous" and "categorically false" and insisting that his previous years of "silence" have been a mistake.