Matt Lauer accused of rape by former NBC colleague

A former NBC News employee alleged that Matt Lauer raped her in 2014 during an interview for journalist Ronan Farrow’s forthcoming book, “Catch and Kill,” according to a report.
Brooke Nevils said she was in Sochi, Japan, with anchor Meredith Vieira to provide coverage of the winter Olympics for “Today” when Lauer raped her anally in a hotel, Variety reported. She told Farrow she ran into the former morning show host after an evening of drinking with colleagues and found herself in his room twice that night — once to retrieve her press credentials and then again because he invited her back.
Lauer was already in boxers and a T-shirt when Nevils turned up at his door, she recalled. From there, he allegedly pushed her against the door and kissed her before shoving her onto the bed, “flipping her over” and then “asking if she liked anal sex.”
“She said that she declined several times,” the book reads.
Nevils claimed she “was in the midst of telling him she wasn’t interested again when he ‘just did it.'”
“Lauer, she said, did not use lubricant. The encounter was excruciatingly painful. ‘It hurt so bad. I remember thinking is this normal?’” Farrow wrote. “She told me she stopped saying no, but wept silently into a pillow.”
After the encounter, Nevils said she “bled for days.”
“It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” she told Farrow. – READ MORE