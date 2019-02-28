Matt Gaetz Threatens Michael Cohen With Info On Alleged ‘Girlfriends’

A Republican congressman allied with President Donald Trump accused Michael Cohen of cheating on his wife and suggested Tuesday that details will soon be made public.

“Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends?” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote on Twitter.

“Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot,” added Gaetz, who is a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Cohen, 52, will testify Wednesday before that panel about his time working for Trump.

The former Trump fixer will reportedly testify about Trump’s business practices as well as his interactions with Trump regarding payments made to women who claimed to have affairs with the real estate mogul. Cohen pleaded guilty on Aug. 21, 2018 to making an illegal campaign contribution in the form of a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

He also pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud and lying to Congress about his negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen, who will begin a three-year prison sentence on May 6, was also allegedly involved in negotiations to pay off Karen McDougal, a former Playboy playmate who also claims she had an affair with Trump.

Cohen met behind closed doors Tuesday with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He will also testify privately Thursday to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Follow Chuck on Twitter

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation