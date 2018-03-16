Matt Damon Delivers: Moving Family To Australia Because Trump

With the rise of President Trump, many celebrities from Barbara Streisand to Cher have vowed to migrate north to Canada or down under to Australia. None of them delivered . . . until now.

Ladies and gentlemen, according to Page Six, actor Matt Damon plans to move his family over to Australia to protest President Trump.

“Damon, 47, reportedly has purchased a property in Byron Bay, New South Wales,” reports Page Six. “The home’s next door to a place owned by Chris Hemsworth — with whom Damon recently appeared in ‘Thor: Ragnarok.'”

A source told the outlet, “Matt’s telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he’s moving the family to Australia” to protest President Trump’s policies.

“Matt’s saying the move will not impact his work — as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting. He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids,” the source added. – READ MORE

