MASTER TROLL: Trump Points Out The Obamas Have A 10-Foot Wall Around Their House

President Trump has been cooped up in the White House throughout the Christmas holiday, even though first lady Melania and many of his kids retreated to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to enjoy some R&R in the sun. Since it’s too cold and rainy to play golf in D.C., the president has opted for his second-favorite pastime: Trolling Twitter.

On Sunday, Trump pointed out that former President Barack Obama and his wife have built a mighty wall around their Washington, D.C., home for protection, and suggested that maybe America just needs a “slightly larger version.”

“President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!,” he wrote on Twitter.

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

The Obamas bought the 8,200-square-foot house for $8 million in 2017 (what, you thought they were going to go “home” to Chicago? Not a chance!).- READ MORE