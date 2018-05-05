Massive Gun Maker Refuses To Back Down, Hits AR Boycotters with Brutal News

If Dick’s Sporting Goods thought it could ban the AR-15 and similar weapons and just face boycotts from gun owners, they were wrong — especially after they started campaigning for gun control.

One of the largest gun manufacturers in America, Springfield Armory, has announced it will no longer do business with Dick’s in the wake of their February decision to stop selling certain rifles.

The move came after it was reported that Dick’s was working with lobbyists to enact new gun restrictions on Capitol Hill.

“Springfield Armory is severing ties with Dick’s Sporting Goods and its subsidiary, Field & Stream, in response to their hiring a group for anti-Second Amendment lobbying,” the company announced Thursday.

"Springfield Armory is severing ties with Dick's Sporting Goods and its subsidiary, Field & Stream, in response to their hiring a group for anti-Second Amendment lobbying," the company announced Thursday.

"This latest action follows Dick's Sporting Goods' decision to remove and destroy all modern sporting rifles (MSR) from their inventory. In addition, they have denied Second Amendment rights to Americans under the age of 21." The company went on to emphasize its belief that the right to keep and bear arms is guaranteed under the Constitution, and applies to all adult Americans, provided they are not criminals. "We at Springfield Armory believe that all law abiding American citizens of adult age are guaranteed this sacred right under our Constitution," the statement continued. – READ MORE

