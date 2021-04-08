Massive Crowds Reported At Wuhan Cemeteries, Raising Questions About Actual Death Toll

To anyone paying the slightest bit of attention, the official number of COVID-19 cases in Wuhan, China has remained largely ‘on brand’ for the CCP. In all of Hubei province – which has a population of more than 60 million – they claim to have had just 90,000 cases and 4,636 deaths to date.

For comparison, the lockdown state of California – with a population of 40 million – has had 3.7 million cases and 59,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

And while California hasn’t exactly been welding infected residents inside of apartment buildings, the discrepancies between China’s reported death toll and the rest of the world’s experience has strained credulity for some time.

Now, Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily reports that mainland Chinese bloggers are describing giant crowds of visitors to graveyards in Wuhan for the country’s annual Ching Ming Festival – a day to commemorate the dead. So while some crowds are to be expected, this year’s showing was comparatively massive according to the report. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --