Massachusetts police officer killed after attacked with rock, shot with own gun, officials say

A Massachusetts police officer and an elderly woman were killed Sunday after a suspect attacked the officer with a rock, took his gun and shot him in the head and chest, officials said.

Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna, 42, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly before 8 a.m. The unidentified woman was fatally wounded by stray bullets in a nearby home. A suspect, identified as Emanuel Lopes, was in custody and was expected to be arraigned on two counts of homicide Monday.

According to investigators, Lopes crashed a car he was driving and fled the scene on foot at approximately 7:30 a.m. Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor said Chesna discovered Lopes vandalizing a nearby house. When the officer drew his gun and commanded Lopes to stop, the suspect allegedly attacked Chesna with the stone and struck him in the head.

According to Connor, Lopes took Chesna’s gun and fired it several times, striking the officer in the head and chest.

Weymouth police officers who responded to the scene returned fire, striking Lopes in his leg and knee. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1