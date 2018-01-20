Massachusetts Orders Residents to Surrender Bump Stocks

The state of Massachusetts is ordering residents to surrender any bump stocks in their possession, making clear that even keeping such an accessory at home is prohibited.

Massachusetts’ bump stock ban is a response to the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting, wherein the devices were criminally to inflict harm. No bump stock crimes in the state of Massachusetts have been cited.

Moreover, the Massachusetts’ bump stock ban also bans trigger cranks, although trigger cranks were not even used in the Las Vegas attack.

The ban is based on language in a new spending bill containing sections directly referencing bump stocks and trigger cranks. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Chris Christie (R) gave New Jersey residents 90 days to surrender bump stocks – or else – in one of his final acts as Governor of the state.

No crimes committed with bump stocks in New Jersey were cited. Rather, Christie signed the Democrat-sponsored ban in light of the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas attack.

According to NJ.com, the use of bump stocks was already banned in New Jersey, so the law Christie signed will simply broaden that ban to outlaw possession of bump stocks as well. Moreover, the new ban also covers trigger cranks, which were not even used in the Las Vegas attack. (This goes to the point that Gun Owners of America makes regarding ATF efforts to ban bump stocks nationally. Namely, that a ban on bump stocks will not stop with bump stocks. Rather, it will become an all-encompassing ban that can be expanded to included other firearm accessories when, and how, the banning authority sees fit.)

New Jersey residents have 90 days to hand over their bump stocks to authorities or else face third-degree charges which carry “a sentence of three-to-five years in prison, a fine of up to $15,000, or both.” – READ MORE