Massachusetts’ new voting rules will allow the state to count dead people’s votes this year

If you’re a voter in Massachusetts who went through the effort to vote early this year but then you died before Election Day, don’t worry: The state is still going to count your vote thanks to a new law passed by the state legislature this year.

Never mind that counting the votes of the dead could lead to problems: This is just a “temporary law,” WBZ-TV reported.

Why do it? COVID-19, of course.

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin announced Monday that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, anyone who voted early but dies before Election Day (Nov. 3) this year will still have their vote counted. Also, the window for early voting has been expanded.

“It’s pandemic-era time,” Galvin said at a news conference, WBZ reported. “So we had to expand the time for voting.”

Before now, early voting in the Bay State was 10 days before an election, and if a person voted early and was discovered to have died prior to Election Day, that voter’s ballot would not be counted. – READ MORE

