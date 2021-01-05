Massachusetts lowers age of legal consent to obtain abortion without parents’ OK to just 16 years old

The Massachusetts legislature lowered the age to legally obtain an abortion — without parental permission — to age 16.

The state legislature last week overrode Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of the ROE Act, which aimed to, among other things, codify the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Baker vetoed the bill over its provision that lowered the age to get an abortion without a the consent of a parent or guardian to just 16.

In a statement on his veto, Baker said, “I cannot support the sections of this proposal that expand the availability of later term abortions and permit minors age 16 and 17 to get an abortion without the consent of a parent or guardian.”

According to Fox News, the state’s Democrat-controlled Senate and House voted 32-8 and 107-46 respectively to override the veto. – READ MORE

