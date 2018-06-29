Massachusetts governor to sign bill on $15 minimum wage

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) will sign a bill on Thursday to gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023.

The bill will also require paid leave for workers and mandate an annual sales tax holiday in August, The Republican, a newspaper based in Springfield, Mass., reported on Wednesday.

The legislation was pushed as a “grand bargain” compromise to keep a proposed state sales-tax cut off the November ballot, the newspaper reported.

The bill also institutes a paid family leave program, allowing workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a sick family member or baby and up to 20 weeks for care for their own medical needs – READ MORE

