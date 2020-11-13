Massachusetts Dems Push Radical ROE Act: Abortions Until Birth, Care Denied to Baby Survivors

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo (D) will push for a vote this week on an amendment to the annual budget bill that would codify abortion rights into state law, legalize abortions until birth, and allow abortionists to deny care to infants who survive the procedure.

“Following last week’s joint statement with Senate President Spilka , in which we expressed concern over the threat to women’s reproductive rights on the national level, it is urgent that the House take up an immediate measure to remove barriers to women’s reproductive health options and protect the concepts enshrined in Roe v. Wade,” DeLeo said in a statement, reported WBUR News.

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo will push for a vote this week on an amendment that would codify abortion rights into state law and make abortions legal after 24 weeks if a doctor has diagnosed a fatal fetal abnormality. https://t.co/5hHY9uKyvN — WBUR (@WBUR) November 9, 2020

Though, according to the news report, DeLeo warned state House legislators not to attach major policy measures to the budget bill, he said Monday the ROE Act is an “urgent” matter and must be included.

If passed, the measure would legalize abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy, allow a loophole for girls under the age of 16 to obtain an abortion without the consent of their parents, allow non-physicians to perform abortions, and allow abortionists to deny life-saving medical care to an infant who survives abortion. – READ MORE

