Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday: REPORT

Roundups of undocumented immigrant families will start Sunday in 10 U.S. cities, fulfilling a hardline immigration stance from U.S. President Donald Trump which will be a key issue in his 2020 re-election bid, the New York Times reported.

The raids will be conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents over a number of days starting July 14, the Times reported citing unnamed sources including two current and one former homeland security officials.

Reuters could not independently confirm the pending government action early on Thursday.

The officials told the Times that ICE agents were targeting at least 2,000 immigrants who have been ordered deported but remain in the country illegally.

Trump said on July 5 that the mass roundups would begin “fairly soon,” even as migrant advocates vowed their communities would be “ready” when immigration officers come.

He postponed the operation last month after the date was leaked, but last week said it would take place after July 4. – READ MORE