Mass. Hospitals Issue PSA: Don’t Wait For Treatment Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Doctors from Massachusetts hospitals combined to release a series of public service announcements on Thursday urging people who are suffering from serious conditions not to wait for treatment because of coronavirus fears.

Doctors said a significant number people with serious ailments are avoiding treatment because they are concerned about being exposed to coronavirus. The series of PSAs will air on Boston television stations starting Thursday.

“It’s important that people are cared for when they’re sick, whether that’s for COVID-19 or for something else,” Gov. Charlie Baker said during his press briefing before showing the video PSA.

“Many hospitals have reported a reduction in patients seeking care for other serious medical conditions, like heart problems, dialysis treatments, and cancer treatments. We know these medical conditions didn’t stop when COVID-19 picked up.”

Hopkinton mother Pamela Walcott doesn’t want others to make the same mistake she did when she started having abdominal pain a few weeks ago.

“I was doubled over in pain, couldn’t even move, my whole stomach hurt,” Walcott said.

The former bodybuilder didn’t know it was appendicitis. In fact, it eventually burst, but she was afraid that a trip to the hospital might mean catching the virus and bringing it home. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --