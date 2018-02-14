Mass Exodus Begins: 1000s Flee Venezuela’s Socialist Starvation Across Bridge To Colombia

People are fleeing the socialism forced on them in Venezuela by the hundreds of thousands. Starving, and facing violence over crumbs of food, many have no choice but to flee the wasteland which used the authority of government to destroy the lives of its citizens.

Thousands of Venezuelans are attempting to flee the socialist dystopia their nation has become. They are attempting to make it to Colombia. In a desperate bid to escape the hunger and soaring crime rate caused by the spiraling economic crisis, fueled by socialist policies, incredible pictures have surfaced showing the mass exodus of refugees crossing the Simon Bolivar international bridge trying to flee the ongoing political crisis threatening to engulf Venezuela.

Colombia and its neighbor Brazil have both sent extra soldiers to patrol their porous borders with Venezuela after officially taking in more than half a million migrants over the last six months of 2017. The country is also tightening its border controls in a bid to stem the flow of starving people. The situation in Venezuela has reached SHTF levels. – READ MORE

Venezuela’s monthly minimum wage has fallen to under one dollar a month amid the worst economic and humanitarian crisis in the country’s history.

According to the website DolarToday, which tracks the real value of the Venezuelan bolívar against the U.S. dollar, the basic minimum wage of 248,000 bolivares is now worth just $0.95, equivalent to a shocking 0.59 cents ($ 0.0059) an hour.

The shocking collapse comes despite socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro raising the country’s minimum wage multiple times over the past few years, as well as releasinghigher denomination bank notes to keep up with skyrocketing rates of inflation.

Maduro’s last minimum wage hike was at the beginning of January, where he announced, “Good news regarding the protection and stability of all the workers” by raising the minimum wage by 40 percent to approximately two dollars a month while decrying an “economic war” led by the United States. – READ MORE

According to a column from the Washington Post, a friend of the author sent a picture of a trash can in Venezuela.

Francisco Toro explained that “strewn about in the trash are at least a dozen 20-bolivar bills, small-denomination currency now so worthless even looters didn’t think it was worth their time to stop and pick them up.”

Hyperinflation is so bad in Venezuela that 100 20-bolivar bills are equal to just one penny. That means each bill is worth $0.0001.

Things aren’t getting any better in Venezuela, either. In fact, Toro says, instead of holding onto money in Venezuela, you should hold on to other things of value. He writes, “Rule No. 1 of surviving hyperinflation is simple: Get rid of your money. Given the speed with which money is shedding its value, holding on to it means you’re losing out. The second you’re paid you run out as fast as you can to buy something – anything – while you can still afford it. It’s better to hold almost any asset than money, because assets hold their value and money doesn’t.” – READ MORE