Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Shut Down After Adverse Reactions Reported

A mass vaccination site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado was shut down after several adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson CCP virus vaccine, said Centura Health, which is managing the site.

More than 600 people who had appointments were turned away from the “Vaccines for All” event in Commerce City after 11 people who were administered the shot developed adverse reactions during the on-side observation period, said Kevin Massey, a spokesperson for Centura Health, told local news outlets.

“Following the administration of the J&J vaccine and during onsite observation, we saw a limited number of adverse reactions to the vaccine,” Centura Health said in a separate statement.

The Colorado Department of Public Health said some patients experienced nausea and dizziness after getting the J&J vaccine, while Centura confirmed that nine individuals were monitored on-site and were sent home and two individuals were taken to nearby hospitals out of an abundance of caution.

“Over 1,700 patients received their shots today, and the 640 patients who were unable to receive their vaccine this afternoon will automatically be rescheduled for Sunday, April 11, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Our goal is to continue to vaccinate Coloradans as quickly as possible while keeping our patients’ safety at the forefront,” said Centura. – READ MORE

