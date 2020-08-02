‘Masks Make Us Slaves’: Massive Anti-Lockdown Protest in Berlin

About 20,000 people — many of them maskless — marched in the streets of Berlin protesting against government lockdown measures.

It was an eclectic coalition of groups that marched, including anti-vax activists, libertarians, and people who were just sick and tired of government-imposed restrictions. But they all declared “The End of the Pandemic — Day of Freedom” — and demanded a return to a more normal life.

New York Post: Protesters who came from across the country held up homemade signs with slogans like “Corona, false alarm,” “We are being forced to wear a muzzle,” “Natural defense instead of vaccination” and “We are the second wave.”

They chanted, “We’re here and we’re loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom!”

Police used bullhorns to chide participants to adhere to social distancing rules and to wear masks, apparently with little success. They tweeted that they drew up a criminal complaint against the rally’s organizer for failing to enforce hygiene rules, then said shortly afterward that the organizer had ended the march. – READ MORE

