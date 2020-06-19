‘Masked Singer’ host Nick Cannon calls for us to ‘dismantle all of those systems that this country was built on’

Nick Cannon, a rapper who is also the host of the popular reality show “The Masked Singer,” launched a disgusting attack on America to its core, saying the United States must “dismantle” the “racist systems” our country was founded on.

In a new interview with Variety, Cannon went into an all-out assault on America as he expressed his undying support for the Black Lives Matter movement. “I want us to focus on our humanity and dismantling racist systems that we don’t need, that perpetuate crimes of inequality and oppress communities of color all over our country,” the former “America’s Got Talent” host said. “We have to dismantle all of those systems that this country was built on.”

Not stopping there, Cannon went into his beliefs on race relations, saying that anyone who supports institutions like the war on drugs is inherently racist. “That’s why so many people get it wrong when it comes to racism. People think, ‘Oh no, I’m not a racist.’ But if you support this system, you support racism,” he explained. “If you don’t step up and say this system has been wrong for years — from the war on drugs to the criminalization of Black men in general to the school-to-prison pipeline to the prison-industrial complex. It’s a form of modern-day slavery.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --