Maryland man allegedly attacked for wearing MAGA hat says it won’t stop him from putting it on again

The Maryland man who police say was attacked for wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat said he will not stop wearing the cap showing his support for President Trump.

Atsu Mable, in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, also said he forgives the two strangers alleged to have gone after him Saturday night in Germantown, outside of Washington, D.C.

“I have a message for love – that Jesus said in the Bible that you must love your neighbor, so I still love them,” he told Fox News. “I think whatever happened to me that day should not happen to anybody.

“I forgive them. I’m ready to make peace with them if I could see them again,” he added.

Mable said he was walking off his dinner that night when he was approached by strangers, one of which told him “you shouldn’t be wearing that hat, bro.” – READ MORE