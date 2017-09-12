Maryland Judge Demands Investigation of Hillary Aides Who Helped Destroy Private Emails

A Maryland judge ordered the state bar to open an investigation Monday into the three lawyers who helped former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delete her private emails.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Paul F. Harris Jr. said the complaints lodged against David E. Kendall, Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson were egregious and the state bar couldn’t dismiss them as frivolous.

“There are allegations of destroying evidence,” Judge Harris said at a hearing Monday morning.

He said the state’s rules require the bar to conduct investigations no matter who raises the complaint and can’t brush aside accusations.

The judge made the announcement a day before Mrs. Clinton releases her latest book, “What Happened,” and begins a months long book tour attempting to explain how she lost an election she thought she had secured.

The Maryland bar complaint was brought by Ty Clevenger, a lawyer who has pursued sanctions against Mrs. Clinton and her legal team in several venues and who is also pressing the FBI to release details of its investigation into the former top diplomat.

