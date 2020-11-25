Maryland Governor Expands COVID-19 Snitch Line, Says ‘No Constitutional Right’ To Go Maskless

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) says Americans have ‘no constitutional right’ to refuse wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, likening it to refusing to wear a seat belt or follow the speed limit.

“It’s sort of like saying I have a constitutional right to drive drunk, I have a constitutional right to not wear a seat belt, or to yell ‘fire’ in a crowded movie theater, or to not follow the speed limit,” said Hogan during a coronavirus press briefing reported by the Washington Times.

“We’re talking about a quarter of a million people dying already — more than the Korean War, the Gulf War, and the Vietnam War added together,” he continued, adding “Which part don’t you understand? You wear the mask. There’s no constitutional right to walk around without a mask. We did it in 1918, I don’t know why we can’t do it now.”

(There was actually an anti-Mask league of San Francisco during the 1918 pandemic to protest mandatory masks – a law which lasted one month before being repealed.)

According to Hogan, Maryland State Police will deploy “High Visibility Compliance Units,” which will have a special focus on bars, restaurants and other venues in order to ensure they remain compliant with state regulations surrounding the holidays.- READ MORE

