Maryland detainee, 26, freed over coronavirus fatally stabbed man, 63, authorities say

Justin Wilson, 26, of Germantown, Md., caught a break earlier this year when a judge freed him from jail as a coronavirus precaution.

But now Wilson is back in custody after allegedly stabbing a man to death during his release, according to a report.

Wilson was awaiting trial on theft and other charges when a Montgomery County judge ordered him released in April, FOX 5 of Washington reported.

Then on July 23, Wilson allegedly got involved in a struggle with Edigio Ienzi, 63, also of Germantown, the station reported. A relative of Ienzi’s told police Wilson was holding a knife. – READ MORE

