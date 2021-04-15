Maryland Dems Kill Crime Bill Amid Baltimore Murder Spike

Just days after Baltimore’s progressive mayor announced a task force aimed at slashing the notoriously violent city’s police budget, Maryland Democrats killed a bill that would enhance penalties for those who use guns to commit violent crimes.

The state’s Democratic-controlled House of Delegates refused to vote on the Violent Firearms Offender Act before the 2021 legislative session adjourned Monday night. For the second straight year, lawmakers rejected the GOP-backed anti-crime package, which would strengthen penalties for violent gun crimes and close a loophole that allows drug dealers to avoid felony charges when using a gun to sell drugs, among other provisions.

The move came after Maryland Democrats passed a bill requiring all rifle and shotgun sales between private citizens go through a licensed dealer, a provision that President Joe Biden has endorsed at the national level. Republican state Senate minority whip Michael Hough argued that the bill would hurt law-abiding gun owners while doing nothing to address violent crime, noting that “there hasn’t been data … of one homicide as a result of a person-to-person sale of a long gun.”

In addition to gun control, state and local Democrats pushed forward with policies that critics say will erode public safety. Progressive Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday announced a task force that will work to reduce the city’s police budget over the next five years, which he said “is about reimagining what public safety is.” Maryland Democrats went on to repeal the state’s police bill of rights, decriminalize drug needles and syringes, and ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities in the closing days of the legislative session, prompting a scathing rebuke from GOP governor Larry Hogan’s political group.- READ MORE

