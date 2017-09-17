True Pundit

Politics

Maryland city rescinds vote that allowed illegal immigrants to ballot in local elections

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The Maryland city that drew national attention this week for passing a measure to allow illegal immigrants and other non-citizens to cast ballots in local elections said Friday night the change is void because it didn’t get enough yes votes.

Four of seven city council members in College Park, Md., voted on Tuesday night in favor of the measure.

But the city said late Friday that any amendment to the city charter requires six yes votes for passage.

While most measures before the city council require only a simple majority for passage, College Park in June increased the number of votes needed to amend the charter to seven, official also said. – READ MORE

Maryland city rescinds vote that allowed illegal immigrants to ballot in local elections
Maryland city rescinds vote that allowed illegal immigrants to ballot in local elections

The Maryland city that drew national attention this week for passing a measure to allow illegal immigrants and other non-citizens to cast ballots in local elections said Friday night that the change is void because it didn’t get enough yes votes.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • colonelkilgore

    Why in God’s name would anyone in the United States want to allow non citizens the right to vote in our elections?!

  • ComradeAdam

    If illegals voted 95% for republicans, democrats would have sealed the border and voter ID laws would be in place.
    If illegals voted 50% for each party, but sides would have worked to pass these laws.
    But, because they vote almost 100% for democrats walls, voter ID and immigration enforcement are all called racist.

    Why do they want illegals to vote? because illegals vote for them! It’s political, they are the ones that profit from allowing lawlessness to reign.

  • Nicholas L

    Maryland is a progressive shit hole that forsakes facts for feelings. That’s why.

  • Cookie0

    Only way Democrats will win that’s why they need DACA. Americans don’t vote Democrat.

  • maddog2008

    BINGO !! ~ You nailed it and if the dems got away with it this time it would have been just a start to expand it to every election which is their true goal. ~ The democratic party is on the brink of being nothing more than a has been party that tried to destroy OUR country in their quest for power and money and they need voters. ~ They will start with democratic controlled towns and cities saying that they are only letting the illegals vote in local elections only because they live there so they have “skin in the game” which again is only a start because next the dems will demand that the illegals have the right to vote in Presidential elections knowing 90+% will vote for democrats.~ The democratic party is nothing more than a party of American hating communists and lying fascist losers who will destroy OUR country with their agendas and not give a damn about anything but themselves.

  • Aaron Prince

    Exactly!