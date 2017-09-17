Maryland city rescinds vote that allowed illegal immigrants to ballot in local elections

The Maryland city that drew national attention this week for passing a measure to allow illegal immigrants and other non-citizens to cast ballots in local elections said Friday night the change is void because it didn’t get enough yes votes.

Four of seven city council members in College Park, Md., voted on Tuesday night in favor of the measure.

But the city said late Friday that any amendment to the city charter requires six yes votes for passage.

While most measures before the city council require only a simple majority for passage, College Park in June increased the number of votes needed to amend the charter to seven, official also said.