Marxist Angela Davis Calls on Students at Pricey California School to ‘Dismantle Capitalism’

Headlining a diversity and inclusion webinar hosted by an elite California K-12 preparatory school on Wednesday, Marxist Angela Davis called on students at the $47,300 a year prep school to “dismantle capitalism.”

Davis, a militant black power activist and former Communist Party member, headlined the final session of the Head-Royce School’s 2021 CommunityEd series.

“Ultimately I think we’re going to have to dismantle capitalism if we really want to move in a progressive direction, if we want our children and children’s children and their children to begin to move along a trajectory that is described by freedom,” she said.

Davis has long been accused of anti-Semitism, beginning with her support for the Soviet Union’s oppression of Jewish dissidents. She also backs the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

Head-Royce spokeswoman Jennifer Beeson told the Washington Free Beacon that the school considered Davis’s record before inviting her to speak, but ultimately felt that the lecture would be a good venue for students “to focus on her activism.”- READ MORE

