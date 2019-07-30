Martin Luther King Jr.’s Niece Knocks Down Those Deeming POTUS’ Baltimore Remarks Racist

Several deemed President Donald Trump’s comments against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and his city racist, but Martin Luther King, Jr.’s, niece is painting a different picture on what she believes the president meant.

(…)

However, appearing on Fox News, Dr. Alveda King — a former Georgia state representative — said Trump’s Baltimore remark conflict did come up during the meeting.

“What the president’s simply saying [is]: ‘Your communities need to be fixed,’” she said.

She went on to blast Cummings for the city of Baltimore being a place where one see's "individuals suffering, you see the community suffering, and families suffering."