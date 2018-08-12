Marshawn Lynch Sits During the National Anthem

Oakland Raiders Running Back Marshawn Lynch, Sat On The Bench During The Playing Of The National Anthem Friday Night Against The Lions.

Lynch sat during the anthem last year as well, in addition to wearing a shirt which read: “Everybody vs. Trump:”

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wearing an "Everybody vs Trump" T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/7aiCUbjLUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

According to Pro Football Talk, “There were no other reports of protests in the two games Friday. The Lions linked arms during the anthem, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

“But several players either were not on the field for the anthem or took a knee during the anthem Thursday.” – READ MORE

Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, made a lot of enemies after he said the national anthem isn’t the time to protest and protesting takes the joy out of the game.

Rapper, Ice Cube, however, has come to Prescott’s defense.

When asked about a mural that depicted the quarterback in the “Sunken Place” from the movie, “Get Out” by TMZ, the rapper ripped into Prescott’s critics.