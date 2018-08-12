    True Pundit

    Marshawn Lynch Sits During the National Anthem

    Oakland Raiders Running Back Marshawn Lynch, Sat On The Bench During The Playing Of The National Anthem Friday Night Against The Lions.

    Lynch sat during the anthem last year as well, in addition to wearing a shirt which read: “Everybody vs. Trump:”

    According to Pro Football Talk, “There were no other reports of protests in the two games Friday. The Lions linked arms during the anthem, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

    “But several players either were not on the field for the anthem or took a knee during the anthem Thursday.” – READ  MORE

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, made a lot of enemies after he said the national anthem isn’t the time to protest and protesting takes the joy out of the game.

    Rapper, Ice Cube, however, has come to Prescott’s defense.

    When asked about a mural that depicted the quarterback in the “Sunken Place” from the movie, “Get Out” by TMZ, the rapper ripped into Prescott’s critics.

    “Yes, it’s bulls**t,” Ice Cube replied when asked if he thought the mural went too far.

    “Do what you want to do, man. F**k everybody,” he added in a message to Prescott. – READ MORE

    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, sat on the bench during the playing of the national anthem Friday night against the Lions.

