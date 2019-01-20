Marshawn Lynch calls Trump a ‘motherf—er’ in HBO interview

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch did not mince words about President Trump when discussing the president’s past criticism of him during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday.

“That motherf—er say a lot of shit,” Lynch told host Maher during the program.

“But at the end of the day,” Lynch continued, “you call me unpatriotic but you come to the neighborhood where I’m from and you’ll see me take the shirt off my back and give it to someone in less need, what would you call that?”

The NFL star drew criticism from Trump in November 2017 after he chose to sit down during the national anthem before his team's game against the New England Patriots.