Marsha Blackburn up 14 percent despite Taylor Swift’s plea for opponent Phil Bredesen in Tennessee race

aylor Swift’s “End Game” may be to keep Marsha Blackburn from being elected to the Senate, but Tennessee voters appear to be shaking off the pop star’s endorsement of her opponent.

On Sunday, Swift urged her 112 million Instagram followers to register to vote and cast their ballot for Blackburn’s opponent, former governor Phil Bredesen. After her post, voter registration in Tennessee went up to 65,000 registrations in a 24-hour period. However, a new New York Times poll on Friday shows Blackburn is ahead of Bredesen by 14 points.

Swift wrote to her followers, “As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.” – READ MORE