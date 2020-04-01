Marsha Blackburn Slams Pelosi: You Were Too Busy Impeaching Trump While COVID-19 Entered the U.S.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her accusations that President Donald Trump did not move fast enough to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nancy Pelosi is accusing Trump of not responding fast enough to the Chinese coronavirus. This is the same person that fiddled around with a sham impeachment* that wasted valuable time…” she tweeted.

“You’re not fooling anyone, Nancy,” she added.

Nancy Pelosi is accusing Trump of not responding fast enough to the Chinese coronavirus. This is the same person that fiddled around with a sham impeachment* that wasted valuable time… You’re not fooling anyone, Nancy. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 29, 2020

Pelosi said Sunday on CNN about Trump: “His denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment … to where it is needed is deadly,” Pelosi said, stressing that social distancing requirements should remain intact as states attempt to slow the rapid spread of the disease.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --