Marsha Blackburn calls out ‘angry mob’ after restaurant that hosted campaign event threatened

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn on Wednesday slammed the “radical left” after a restaurant owner who recently hosted a campaign event for her reported being targeted by harassing messages and threats.

“The radical Left is out of control, and their angry mob is right here in Tennessee,” tweetedMrs. Blackburn, who is running for U.S. Senate. “Tom, we appreciate your opening your restaurant up to us, and we hope you are treated with the same respect as you treat your customers.”

Tom Courtney, owner of Courtney’s Restaurant and Catering in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., told The Wilson Post that he’s been called a Nazi, received death threats his staff has been verbally attacked ever since he rented his event room to Mrs. Blackburn on Saturday.

“People have posted they love our food, but will no longer come to the restaurant,” Mr. Courtney told the paper Monday. “I have never in my life experienced such a thing. It’s scary.” – READ MORE