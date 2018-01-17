Marsha Blackburn up big in Tennessee Senate race: poll

Rep. Marsha Blackburn held a commanding lead in the Aug. 2 Republican primary for Senate in Tennessee, according to a new poll commissioned for the Club for Growth.

The conservative advocacy organization has endorsed Blackburn in the open-seat contest to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. The survey suggests that Blackburn is on a glide path for the nomination. She led former Rep. Stephen Fincher 66 percent to 33 percent; the congresswoman even topped Corker, by 38 percentage points, in a hypothetical matchup. Blackburn’s favorable rating clocked in at 64 percent.

The poll of likely Republican primary voters, from WPA Intelligence, a Republican firm, was conducted Sunday and Monday. The margin of error was 4.4 points. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Twitter blocked one of Blackburn’s U.S. campaign ads in which she touted her pro-life beliefs and her opposition to selling baby parts, which the social media giant claimed is “inflammatory.”

On Monday, Twitter censored one of Marsha Blackburn’s twitter videos, in which she proudly defended her pro-life record. In the censored campaign ad, Blackburn said that she “stopped the sale of body parts.”

In the email exchange, a social media team asked Twitter why they suspended Rep. Blackburn’s campaign ad over the weekend for allegedly not following Twitter’s ad policy. Blackburn’s ad featured her opposition to Planned Parenthood and abortion.

The Twitter representative replied, “Yes – it appears that the line in this video specific to ‘stopped the sale of baby body parts’ has been deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction. If this is omitted from the video it will be permitted to serve.” – READ MORE