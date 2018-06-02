Mars makes its closest approach in 15 years this summer: How to see it

Beginning in early June and continuing into July and August, those who look skyward toward the east-southeast during the evening hours will almost certainly notice a brilliant orange-red “star” shining with a steady light. Many will no doubt wonder what this object is. “Certainly,” many will think, “nothing so bright and colorful was evident here before. Where did it come from?”

In fact, this isn’t a star, but a planet: Mars. This year, until now, the Red Planet has been visible only to early risers, and while bright, it was not exceptionally so. But with each passing night, Mars has been rising a little earlier and getting a little closer to Earth.

And this summer will be a most auspicious occasion for the famous Red Planet. In late July, Mars will come closer to Earth than it has since 2003. The planet will be in opposition to the sun on July 27, meaning it will be opposite the sun in Earth’s sky, only 51 days before it passes through perihelion — its closest point relative to the sun in its orbit. As a consequence, the minimum distance from Mars to Earth will shrink to about 35.78 million miles (57.58 million kilometers) on July 30, when the planet’s apparent disk diameter will be as great as 24.3 arc seconds — just shy of the largest it can ever get, 25.1 arc seconds. [Mars at Opposition 2018: How to See It and What to Expect]

On that day, the Red Planet will blaze at magnitude -2.8 — twice as bright as Jupiter, but dimmer than Venus. (Lower magnitudes are brighter.) When you look through a telescope with an eyepiece magnifying 75 power, Mars’ disk will appear as large as the disk of the moon to the unaided eye.

However, Mars will be far south when it is at its best; it will be in the zodiacal constellation of Capricornus, the sea goat, with a declination of -25.8 degrees. As such, observers at northern latitudes will never see the planet very high in the sky, so atmospheric turbulence will impair the view more than usual.

In fact, for observers in most of the United States, Mars will be so low in the sky as to hamper telescopic work. When the planet crosses the meridian and attains its highest point in the sky, at around 1 a.m. local daylight time, Mars’ altitude above the southern horizon will be only 23 degrees as viewed from Chicago and 30 degrees from Los Angeles.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1