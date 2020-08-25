Markey Staffer Calls for ‘Complete Destruction of White Men’

Share:

A campaign staffer for Sen. Ed Markey (D., Mass.) took to Twitter to request the “utter and complete destruction of white men,” a group to which his boss belongs.

“I am once again asking for the utter and complete destruction of white men,” Abhi Agarwal tweeted after a Democratic state house candidate in Kansas refused to drop out after admitting to spreading revenge porn.

Aaron Coleman, a 19-year-old Kansan who defeated his district’s incumbent in the Democratic primary, admitted last week to releasing revenge porn and engaging in cyberbullying when he was in middle school. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.