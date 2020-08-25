Markey Staffer Calls for ‘Complete Destruction of White Men’

A campaign staffer for Sen. Ed Markey (D., Mass.) took to Twitter to request the “utter and complete destruction of white men,” a group to which his boss belongs.

“I am once again asking for the utter and complete destruction of white men,” Abhi Agarwal tweeted after a Democratic state house candidate in Kansas refused to drop out after admitting to spreading revenge porn.

This is the kind of demented language that passes for normal among the educated professional left activist and operative class. Also: Has Abhi ever met his boss? pic.twitter.com/7Zo8X6TGZt — Shant Mesrobian (@ShantMM) August 25, 2020

Aaron Coleman, a 19-year-old Kansan who defeated his district’s incumbent in the Democratic primary, admitted last week to releasing revenge porn and engaging in cyberbullying when he was in middle school. – READ MORE

