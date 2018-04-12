Mark Zuckerberg: ‘We Don’t Think What We Are Doing Is Censoring Speech’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Admitted Today To Altering The Site’s Algorithm To Shut Down Certain Speech On The Platform.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the Energy and Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives in Washington today where he admitted that Facebook does alter its algorithm to shut down certain types of speech. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), questioned Zuckerberg saying; “we’ve done one hearing on the algorithms, I chair a communications and technology subcommittee here, we’re getting ready to do a second one on algorithms. We’re going to do one next week on prioritization so I’d like to ask you, do you subjectively manipulate your algorithms to prioritize or censor speech?”

Mark Zuckerberg replied; “Congresswoman, we don’t think what we are doing is censoring speech, I think there are types of content like terrorism which I think we all agree we don’t want to have on our service, so we build a system that can identify those and can remove that content and we’re very proud of that work.” Blackburn took Zuckerberg to task saying; “let me tell you something right now, Diamond and Silk is not terrorism.” – READ MORE

