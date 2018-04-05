Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress about Cambridge Analytica on April 11th

Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica saga is set to continue with a highly anticipated event, Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress on the matter. The Facebook CEO will face questioning from the members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee next Wednesday, on April 11th. That was quick!

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) and Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) just shared the news in a statement:

his hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th. – READ MORE

