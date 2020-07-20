Mark Zuckerberg Slams Trump’s Handling of Pandemic During Discussion with Fauci

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered his take on President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as he explained why he believes reopening too quickly may have played a significant role in the surge of the virus.

During a discussion with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Facebook CEO asked questions about the pandemic as the coronavirus outbreak rages on.

Zuckerberg admitted he does not believe the coronavirus is being taken seriously enough. He also stressed the importance of the pandemic response being “guided by science.”

He also noted the United States’ current trajectory and how it differs vastly from several other countries as he criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, saying its efforts have been “considerably less effective.”

“At this point, it is clear that the trajectory of the U.S. is significantly worse than many other countries, and that our government and this administration have been considerably less effective in handling this,” Zuckerberg noted. – READ MORE

