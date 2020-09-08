Mark Zuckerberg: ‘Nothing Illegitimate’ About Election Taking ‘Additional Days, or Even Weeks’

In a recent interview with Axios on HBO, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urged the media to assure the public that there was “nothing illegitimate” about waiting days or even weeks to tabulate the results of the upcoming presidential election.

“You said on election day it’s over, but it well might not be, right?” Axios asked Zuckerberg who replied: “I think the dynamic that you’re talking about is really important, which is that we may not know the final result on election night.”

Zuckerberg went on to add: “One of the things that I think we and other media need to start doing is preparing the American people that there’s nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days, or even weeks to make sure that all of the votes are counted. In fact, that might be important to make sure that this is a legitimate and fair election.” – READ MORE

