Mark Zuckerberg Fires Back At Hollywood Screenwriter With His Own Movie Line in Defense of Free Speech

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin took a swipe at Facebook’ Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly not “defending free speech,” instead, “assaulting truth.”

Sorkin — who was the screenwriter of the “The Social Network,” about Zuckerberg and Facebook — penned a scathing op-ed in The New York Times published on Thursday, where he pushed back against Facebook’s controversial political advertisement policy.

He wrote: “I admire your deep belief in free speech. I get a lot of use out of the First Amendment. Most important, it’s a bedrock of our democracy and it needs to be kept strong. But this can’t possibly be the outcome you and I want, to have crazy lies pumped into the water supply that corrupt the most important decisions we make together. Lies that have a very real and incredibly dangerous effect on our elections and our lives and our children’s lives.”

Citing an advertisement about former Vice President Joe Biden on Facebook posted by President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, Sorkin said, “That’s not defending free speech, Mark, that’s assaulting truth.”

Sorkin added, “You and I want speech protections to make sure no one gets imprisoned or killed for saying or writing something unpopular, not to ensure that lies have unfettered access to the American electorate.”

Zuckerberg didn’t stay silent on Sorkin’s remarks, as he took a shot back by posting a quote from “The Social Network” on Facebook. – READ MORE