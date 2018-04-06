Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook’s Treatment of Private User Data Is a ‘Mess Up’

In A Recent Call With Members Of The Media, Facebook Ceo Mark Zuckerberg Commented On The Company’s Treatment Of Private Data By Saying That When Building An “unprecedented” Platform Like Facebook, “there Are Going To Be Things That You Mess Up.”

Speaking to a number of reporters and media professionals, including Breitbart News, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered questions about the future of Facebook following the company’s latest user data scandal. The company revealed earlier today that more user data was accessed by data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica than previously thought, “In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people — mostly in the US — may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica,” stated Facebook.

During the call held earlier today, NBC Tech correspondent Alyssa Newcomb asked Zuckerberg “you’ve said in the past that you’ve clearly made some mistakes, do you still feel like you’re the best person to run Facebook moving forward?” Zuckerberg gave a short reply initially simply stating “yes.”

He then continued after a brief pause “I think life is about learning from the mistakes and figuring out what you need to do to move forward. And, you know, a lot of the times people ask ‘what are the big mistakes that you made early on starting the company or what would you try to do differently.” – READ MORE

