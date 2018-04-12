Mark Zuckerberg Claims Facebook Censorship of Diamond and Silk Was ‘Enforcement Error’

Facebook Ceo Mark Zuckerberg Claimed Before Congress Today That Youtube Stars Diamond And Silk Were Limited On The Platform Due To An ‘enforcement Error.’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the Energy and Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives in Washington today where he claimed that Facebook’s limiting of YouTube duo Diamond and Silk was the result of an “enforcement error.” Rep. Joe Barton, a Republican representing Texas’s 6th congressional district and vice-chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said to Zuckerberg; “I’m going to read you a question that I was asked, I got this through Facebook and I’ve got dozens like this.”

Barton then quoted a question he was sent via Facebook which reads; “‘Please ask Mr. Zuckerberg why is Facebook censoring conservative bloggers such as Diamond and Silk. Facebook called them unsafe to the community, that is ludicrous, they hold conservative views, that isn’t unsafe.’ What’s your response to that?” asked Barton.

“Congressman, in that specific case,” replied Zuckerberg; “our team made an enforcement error. And we have already gotten in touch with them to reverse it.” – READ MORE

