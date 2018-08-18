Mark Warner to reveal amendment to ‘block’ Trump from ‘arbitrarily revoking security clearances’

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner on Friday said he plans to present an amendment preventing President Trump from “arbitrarily revoking security clearances.”

Warner’s announcement came after Trump earlier this week revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan and hinted Friday that he would soon do the same for Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr.

I will be introducing an amendment next week to block the President from punishing and intimidating his critics by arbitrarily revoking security clearances. Stay tuned. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 17, 2018

The amendment would be made to the defense appropriations bill, which is combined with a bill to fund the Departments of Labor and Health and Human Services, and is currently on the Senate floor, Fox News has learned. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump on Monday wondered aloud if Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner was in a “near drunken state” when he reportedly told donors he could spill the secrets about the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows?” Trump tweeted. “Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated?”

Politico reported that Warner was overheard saying, “If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know,” Warner reportedly joked last Friday, Politico reported. “If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.”

Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows? Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

