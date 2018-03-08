Mark Meadows proposes $1.5B to boost school safety after Florida shooting

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has proposed legislation that would spend $1.5 billion to put law enforcement officers in schools across the country, as part of an initiative to enhance school safety following last month’s shooting in South Florida.

The Protect America’s Schools Act, which Meadows proposed Tuesday, would direct the money to the Community Oriented Policing Services’ School Resource Officer program.

He also proposed a second bill, the Veterans Securing School Act, which would permit veterans who have been hired by a state or local agency to serve as school resource officers, and give more leniency to law enforcement agencies for hiring veterans in this niche officer role.

Meadows said these approaches, and not limiting access to guns, are the best way to address school violence. – READ MORE

