Mark Meadows: More criminal referrals coming, ‘overwhelming evidence’ shows DOJ, FBI abuse

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., teased more criminal referrals against Justice Department and FBI officials on Monday as a colleague of his plans to submit one of his own.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., announced on Sunday he is ready to send eight criminal referrals to Attorney General William Barr this week related to the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

In a tweet, Meadows, a member of the Oversight Committee, said it was the “right move” and hinted that there is more to come.

The right move from @DevinNunes. More criminal referrals to come. And certainly more deserved. Overwhelming evidence shows multiple FBI + DOJ executives abused their power to undermine a duly elected President Trump. They will be held accountable. https://t.co/aiX9kPVV0J — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) April 8, 2019

