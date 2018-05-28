Mark Meadows: House Freedom Caucus moving to give DACA recipients citizenship

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said on Sunday that lawmakers are getting “very close” in reaching agreement following talks about how to legislatively respond to the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Meadows told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that even some of the most conservative immigration bills include a pathway to citizenship for the so-called “Dreamers.”

“I think even in some of the more conservative bills that have been talked about there is the ability to become citizens. And so that’s the narrative that’s not really out there,” Meadows said. “Making sure that those DACA recipients do not have to face deportation and that ultimately they can become citizens.”

“Now the debate becomes should there be a special pathway. Should they go to the back of the line, the front of the line?” he added. “The most important thing is to secure our borders so we don’t have to deal with this problem a decade from now. I think that’s where we’re well on our way.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1