Mark Levin Rips ‘Bad Cops’ Comey and McCabe: ‘They Politicized the FBI’ (VIDEO)

“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin ripped former FBI brass James Comey and Andrew McCabe as “bad cops” who “politicized the FBI.”

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Levin said that, as a former top member of the Justice Department staff during the Reagan administration, he could tell a politicized firing from a legitimate one.

He said that the Office of Professional Responsibility within the FBI investigates wrongdoing and suggested to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that McCabe be fired. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1