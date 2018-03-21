Politics TV
Mark Levin Rips ‘Bad Cops’ Comey and McCabe: ‘They Politicized the FBI’ (VIDEO)
“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin ripped former FBI brass James Comey and Andrew McCabe as “bad cops” who “politicized the FBI.”
Levin said that, as a former top member of the Justice Department staff during the Reagan administration, he could tell a politicized firing from a legitimate one.
He said that the Office of Professional Responsibility within the FBI investigates wrongdoing and suggested to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that McCabe be fired. – READ MORE
