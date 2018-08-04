Mark Levin: Mueller ‘Did Nothing’ About Alleged Manafort Crimes as FBI Director

“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin pointed out how Robert Mueller was the FBI director when former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort allegedly committed the white-collar crimes that put him in court in Alexandria, Va. this week.

Levin said that Mueller “did nothing about [the alleged crimes], apparently” but has a newfound interest in the 2005 case because of Manafort’s ties to President Donald Trump.

He said that the accusations are a matter for the office of Zachary Terwilliger, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and not Mueller’s special counsel probe into alleged collusion.

“What the hell do we have the special counsel for? Because he wants Trump,” Levin said.– READ MORE

