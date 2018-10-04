Mark Levin: Media Coverage Of ‘Not Credible’ Kavanaugh Allegations Is A ‘Pathetic Joke’

Bestselling author and CRTV host Mark Levin ripped the “disgusting” media’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the controversy surrounding the appointment. The media’s coverage of Kavanaugh has been a “pathetic joke,” said Levin, who dismissed Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against him as “not credible.”

Levin made the comments on Monday on his nationally-syndicated radio program where he discussed prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who questioned Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Ford during the Senate hearings, and the coverage of her releasing a memo discouraging an investigation into the allegations, CNS News reports.

“And I was the only national … figure who told you that [Rachel Mitchell] did an excellent job. The only one,” he said. “All over our favorite cable channel, the senior judicial analysts over there trashing her. ‘Wait, what’s this, a courtroom? Indiscernible.’ Well, what the hell do you want it to be? We already have a Roman Coliseum going on here.”

“The problem was this five minute rule. But she overcame the five minute rule. We discussed this at length, not once, but twice last week,” he continued. “Now they’re all saying, ‘Ewww, did you see the memo? Did you see the memo?’ Honestly, even before we saw the memo, I went through what this prosecutor did. I took notes. I put some of it up on Facebook and Twitter. And we talked about the gaps.”- READ MORE

Thursday on his nationally syndicated radio program, LevinTV host Mark Levin reminded the audience what is really at stake in the ongoing Senate hearings for the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“These are moments that separate the honorable from the dishonorable and the courageous from the cowards. You see the mob, you see the entire culture, you see the society moving in one direction, and you decide whoa, I’m not going there. I have my principles. I have my intelligence; I have my independence.”

