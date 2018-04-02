True Pundit

Mark Levin: ‘How in the Hell Is it Possible’ Obama Was Unaware of FISA, Unmasking Abuse? (VIDEO)

On Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” nationally syndicated radio host Mark Levin questioned the claim that President Barack Obama was unaware of any alleged wrongdoing by the Department of Justice and other Obama administration agencies regarding abuse of the FISA courts and the unmasking process. – READ MORE

