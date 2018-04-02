Mark Levin: ‘How in the Hell Is it Possible’ Obama Was Unaware of FISA, Unmasking Abuse? (VIDEO)

.@marklevinshow on DOJ opening probe into alleged FISA abuses: “We need to fix this so it doesn’t happen again.” @WattersWorld pic.twitter.com/LjAgyTyagr — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2018

On Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” nationally syndicated radio host Mark Levin questioned the claim that President Barack Obama was unaware of any alleged wrongdoing by the Department of Justice and other Obama administration agencies regarding abuse of the FISA courts and the unmasking process. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1